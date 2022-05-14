Sunday, May 15, 2022
Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Watch the Final Penalty and Title Celebration

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, in action against Villarreal.

Photo:

Domenech Castello. Eph

Luis Díaz, in action against Villarreal.

Match played this Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

After the exciting final of the League Cup on February 27, with victory for the Liverpool on penalties (11-10) against Chelsea, both teams met again in the final of the prestigious FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea (0-0, 6-5) on penalties to win the FA Cup final at Wembley this Saturday, after the game ended goalless at the end of extra time.

The shootout ended 6-5, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the ‘Red’ winner after Brazilian Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount’s shot.

The last penalty and the celebration.

