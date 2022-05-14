Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Watch the Final Penalty and Title Celebration

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz, in action against Villarreal.
Domenech Castello. Eph
Luis Díaz, in action against Villarreal.
Match played this Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
May 14, 2022, 02:03 PM
After the exciting final of the League Cup on February 27, with victory for the Liverpool on penalties (11-10) against Chelsea, both teams met again in the final of the prestigious FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.
Liverpool defeated Chelsea (0-0, 6-5) on penalties to win the FA Cup final at Wembley this Saturday, after the game ended goalless at the end of extra time.
The shootout ended 6-5, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the ‘Red’ winner after Brazilian Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount’s shot.
The last penalty and the celebration.
May 14, 2022, 02:03 PM
