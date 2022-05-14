Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Watch the Final Penalty and Title Celebration

After the exciting final of the League Cup on February 27, with victory for the Liverpool on penalties (11-10) against Chelsea, both teams met again in the final of the prestigious FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley.

Liverpool defeated Chelsea (0-0, 6-5) on penalties to win the FA Cup final at Wembley this Saturday, after the game ended goalless at the end of extra time.

The shootout ended 6-5, with Kostas Tsimikas scoring the ‘Red’ winner after Brazilian Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount’s shot.

The last penalty and the celebration.