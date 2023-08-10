Next Friday, August 11, the Premier League will begin, in which a large number of clubs will try to win the race to win the league title for the 2023/24 season. This first day of the English league championship has given us a high-flying game such as Chelsea against Liverpool that will be played in the London city. Next we will bring you all the necessary information prior to the meeting.
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Liverpool played?
City: London, United Kingdom
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Sunday August 13
Hours: 5:30 p.m. in Spain, 9:30 a.m. in Mexico, 12:30 p.m. in Argentina
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Paramount +
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
1-1E
|
Friendly
|
fulham
|
2-0V
|
Premier League Summer Series
|
newcastle
|
1-1E
|
Premier League Summer Series
|
Brighton
|
4-3V
|
Premier League Summer Series
|
wrexham
|
5-0V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Darmstadt 98
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Bayern Munich
|
3-4 D
|
Friendly
|
leicester
|
4-0V
|
Friendly
|
Greuther Furth
|
4-4E
|
Friendly
|
Karlsruher
|
2-4V
|
Friendly
The London team will have several injuries for this debut in the Premier League. There are up to four players who will miss the clash against Liverpool. Nkunku, due to knee problems, will not be there; Badiashile and Broja will not be available until the end of August, the former due to a severe blow while the latter has knee problems; finally, Fofana, is injured for a long time since he suffered a torn cruciate ligament.
Meanwhile in Liverpool there are two players who are doubtful, one of them is Thiago and the second player is Bajcetic
Chelsea: Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Sterling, Enzo Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; n jackson
Liverpool: Alison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, MacAllister; Salah, Gakpo, Luis Diaz
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
