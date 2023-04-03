After Liverpool’s defeat by four goals to one against Manchester City, the reds will have to play a postponed match corresponding to day 8 of the Premier League. This time they will have to visit the Chelsea field next Tuesday, April 4 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish to face the London team.
The blue team has just fired their coach, Graham Potter after the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa, and Bruno Saltor will be the one to sit on the bench.
Below all the information of interest for this match:
City: London
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Tuesday April 4
Match time: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN (website)
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Marca, Youtube del Chirnguito and Tiempo de Juego Cope. There you will find all the necessary information. They won’t broadcast it.
Rival
Result
Competition
astonville
0-2 loss
Premier League
Everton
2-2 Draw
Premier League
leicester
1-3 win
Premier League
Dortmund
2-0 win
UCL
leeds united
1-0 win
Premier League
Rival
Result
Competition
Manchester City
4-1 loss
Premier League
real Madrid
1-0 loss
UCL
bournemouth
1-0 loss
Premier League
Manchester Utd
7-0 win
Premier League
wolves
2-0 win
Premier League
Chelsea arrives with numerous casualties for this match. Thiago Silva, Azpilicueta and Broja will not arrive. On the other hand, Sterling, Aubameyang, Mendy and Fofana arrive as a doubt for the match against Liverpool
Liverpool will have to do without Bajcetic, Thiago and Luis Díaz, who are in the rehabilitation phase after their respective injuries.
Kepa; James, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Havertz. Joao Felix, Mudryk
Alisson, Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Henderson, Salah, Firmino and Jota
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
