The Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino will have many things at stake in these weeks as Chelsea coach, taking into account that he is going through an irregular present and that first he will have the EFL Cup final against Liverpool and, just three days later, this round of 16 match of the FA Cup against Leeds United. We review the preview of this confrontation.
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Leeds United played?
Date: Wednesday, February 28
Location: London, England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge (London)
Hours: 4:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 2:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 1:30 p.m. in Mexico and 8:30 p.m. in Spain.
Referee: D. Coote
How can you watch Chelsea vs Leeds United?
It has not yet been confirmed whether it will go through the ESPN signal, the channel that usually broadcasts the commitments. It will be known in the next few hours.
For more Premier League news
What is the latest news from Chelsea?
Logically, the team that Pochettino can play here will depend exclusively on what happens on Sunday against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, where he hopes to be able to lift the trophy and also not encounter any problems in the team's formation regarding injuries. If he doesn't have last minute casualties, he will do his best.
What's the latest news from Leeds?
Leeds United is second in the 2023/2024 Championship tournament, the second category of English football, only behind the leader Leicester, another that has had a presence in the Premier League recently. His present is spectacular, since of the last 10 matches he has played in the aforementioned competition, he has won eight and drawn two, without registering defeats.
Possible alignments
Chelsea: Petrović; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Fernandez, Gallagher, Caicedo; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling
Leeds: Meslier, Ampadu, Rodon, Gray, Kamara, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Gruev, Firpo, Piroe
Forecast
Chelsea will win 2 to 1, in the last breath.
#Chelsea #Leeds #watch #game #live #stream #lineups #prediction #Cup
Leave a Reply