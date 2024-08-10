Chelsea and Inter Milan are preparing to play their final pre-season friendly before the start of their respective leagues. Inter have been in a remarkable performance, winning three of the four games they have played so far. In contrast, Chelsea have won just one of the five games they have played, showing the need to fine-tune certain aspects before the start of the Premier League.
One of Chelsea’s most in-form players this pre-season has been Noni MaduekeThe young striker has scored in three consecutive games, showing an impressive goal-scoring instinct and earning the manager’s attention for a possible starting spot. His ability to break through and his instinct in the box have made him a key part of the Blues’ attack.
On the Inter side, the signing Mehdi Taremi has begun to make his mark. The Iranian striker has already made his debut in the Nerazzurri shirt, showing his ability to quickly adapt to the team’s formation.
With both teams looking to fine-tune their strategies and solidify their starting lineups, the match promises to be an intense and revealing encounter. Below are the possible lineups for both teams for this crucial pre-season encounter:
Goalkeeper: Martinez
Defenses: Bisseck, Acerbi, Fontanarosa
Midfielders: Zielinski, Barella, Çalhanoglou, Augusto, Kamate
Forwards: Correa, Taremi
Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Reece James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto
Midfielders: Mudryk, Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall
Forwards: Nkunku.
