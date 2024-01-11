Pochettino's first game this year in the Premier League will be against Fulham at Stamford Bridge. The cottagers are located in the middle of the table, 4 points behind Chelsea and a victory could bring them quite close to the top 10 of the Premier League.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Chelsea and Fulham
Where is Chelsea vs Fulham played?
Date: Saturday January 13
Place: London England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Hour: 13:30 ESP, 9:30 ARG, 6:30 MX
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Chelsea vs Fulham on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Chelsea vs Fulham on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Chelsea vs Fulham on television in Mexico?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Chelsea vs Fulham on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Middlesbrough
|
1-0 D
|
EFL Cup
|
Preston North End
|
4-0V
|
FA Cup
|
Luton Town
|
2-3V
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
2-1D
|
EFL Cup
|
Rotherham United
|
1-0V
|
EFL Cup
|
Arsenal
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
To the Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino is having a bad time with the issue of injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players may not be available: Cucurella, Reece James, Robert Sánchez, Chilwell, Ugochuwkwu, Chalobah and Fofana. Nkunku will enter the game as a doubt. Nicolas Jackson will also miss the game since he will be at the Africa Cup.
Fulham will not be able to count on the following players for this match: Tim Ream, Adamá Traoré, Alex Iwobi, Ballo Touré and Bassey
Chelsea: Petrovic; Bad Gusto, Thiago Silva, Disasi, Levi Colwill; Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Sterling, Madueke, Cole Palmer; Broja
Fulham:Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson; Bobby Reid, Palhinha, Tom Cairney, Willian, Andreas Pereira; Raul Jimenez
Chelsea 2-1 Fulham
