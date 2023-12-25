Chelsea will face a new round of the Premier League and they will do so against Crystal Palace. Those trained by the Argentine coach, aurMicio Pochettino, rise to tenth place and will look for a victory that will make them continue climbing positions in the classification
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace played?
City: London, England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Wednesday, December 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina and 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue To Go
How can you watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on television in Argentina?
Direct TV
How can you watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace on television in the United States?
C.B.S.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wolves
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Newcastle
|
1 (4-2) 1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Sheffield United
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
2-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brighton
|
1-1E
|
Manchester City
|
2-2E
|
Liverpool
|
1-2D
|
Bournemouth
|
0-2D
|
West Ham
|
1-1E
To the Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino is having a bad time with the issue of injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players may not be available: Cucurella, Reece James, Robert Sánchez, Chilwell, Enzo Fernández, Chalobah and Fofana. Sterling will also miss the game due to suspension.
Crystal Palace also travels with a large number of casualties to this match. The players who will not be there are: Joel Ward, Sam Johnstone, Rob Holding, Edouard, Doucouré
Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Bad Gusto, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Gallagher, Ugochuwku, Cole Palmer, Jackson, Mudryk, Broja
Crystal Palace: Dean Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Lerma, Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Michael Olise, Jean Mateta, Jordan Ayew
Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
