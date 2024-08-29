Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge for Matchday 3 of the Premier League. This will be a tough game, as Palace are known for their defensive solidity and ability to surprise the big teams in high-pressure games. The Blues will need to be at their best to break down Palace’s defence and prevent any lethal counterattacks. With the need to pick up points at home to stay in the fight for the top spots, this game is shaping up to be a real test for Chelsea’s attack.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: London, England
Date: Sunday, September 1st
Schedule: 14:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Referee: To be defined
VAR: To be defined
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in England BBC Radio 5 Live.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Servette
|
–
|
Conference League Preliminary Phase
|
Wolves
|
2-6 V
|
Premier League
|
Servette
|
2-0 V
|
Conference League Preliminary Phase
|
Manchester City
|
0-2 D
|
Premier League
|
Inter Milan
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Norwich City
|
4-0 V
|
EFL Cup
|
West Ham
|
0-2 D
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
2-1 D
|
Premier League
|
Nantes
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
West Ham
|
1-3 V
|
Friendly
Chelsea are coming off a 2-6 win over Wolves in the Premier League and a second leg in the Conference League. The Blues want to get back to what they were and all that means is getting points at home.
The following players will not be available for this match: Chillwell for personal reasons, Reece James due to a hamstring injury, Reece James due to suspension, Moisés Caicedo due to a heavy blow and Roméo Lavia due to a hamstring injury.
Crystal Palace have had a poor start to this season’s Premier League campaign, with two defeats to Brentford and West Ham. They did, however, beat Norwch City in the EFL Cup and we all know what Crystal Palace are like against the big teams. Chelsea need to be careful.
Matheus França will not be able to play for this match due to a broken rib.
Chelsea: Robert Sánches, Malo Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Madueke, Enzo Fernández, Dewsbury-Hall, Cole Palmer, Mudryk, Jackson
Crystal Palace: Henderson, Chadi Riad, Marc Guehi, Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Doucouré, Will Hughes, Daniel Muñoz, Eze, Jean Mateta, Kamada
Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace
