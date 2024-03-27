Club football returns to England after the interesting national team break. Matchday 31 of the Premier League will bring us an exciting clash between two teams that need to add three by three, although for different reasons, such as Chelsea and Burnley. For its part, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino has gone four games without losing, and seems to have found a balance in the team's structure, so it will try to achieve a victory that will allow it to rise in the standings to try to fight for European positions in recent days.
On the other hand, Vincent Kompany's team has it quite complicated, although it still has hope. Penultimate in the standings, they are five points away from salvation, and the victory on the last day was a relief for the squad, so they will seek to maintain this line to try to climb positions and get out of the relegation spots.
City: London
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Saturday, March 30th
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina, 9:00 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
More Premier League news
DAZN, Movistar+
ESPN, Star+
Paramount+
To be confirmed
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Leicester
|
4-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Newcastle
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Leeds United
|
3-2V
|
FA Cup
|
Liverpool
|
0-1D
|
EFL Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
2-2
|
Premier League
|
Bournemouth
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
0-5D
|
Premier League
Chelsea: Fofana with a torn cruciate ligament, Reece James and Ugochukwu with a hamstring injury, Colwill with a toe injury, Lavia and Nkunku with injuries to be determined.
Burnley: Aaron Ramsey with a torn cruciate ligament, Al-Dakhil with muscle problems, Koleosho with an injury to be determined. Jordan Beyer will be a doubt until the last minute due to physical problems.
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella, Enzo Fernández, Caicedo, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson.
Burnley: Muric, Assignon, O'shea, Esteve, Taylor, Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen, Fofana, Odobert.
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
#Chelsea #Burnley #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply