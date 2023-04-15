Chelsea vs. Brighton: The great goal that sentenced the game, from another planet, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Chelsea vs. Brighton.
Chelsea vs. Brighton.
Julio Enciso was the author of the goal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
He Chelsea, that on Tuesday they will look for a comeback against real Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions Leaguewas defeated at home 2-1 by the Brightonthis Saturday in the 31st day of the Premier League.
After losing 2-0 on Wednesday at the Bernabéu by the Spanish team, the comeback seems complicated for the ‘Blues’, especially considering their poor run of results: they have lost their last two games in the English league and have not He has won in the last five, which leaves him in a very discreet eleventh place.
(Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”)
(James Rodríguez, owner of impressive data, leads the ranks)
In their game this Saturday at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal from Conor Gallager but Brighton then turned the situation around, with goals from Danny Welbeck (42) and the 19-year-old Paraguayan Julio Enciso (69).
That was the goal
In the rest of the games of the day, the extensive 3-0 victory of Aston Villa (6th) by Spanish coach Unai Emery over Newcastle (3rd) stood out.
After adding 22 of the last 24 points at stake, Aston Villa does not lose sight of the fight for the ‘Top 4’, from which it is provisionally six points away, and to qualify for the next Champions League. (Shakira returned to the charge against Piqué for a “xenophobic and racist” message, video)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Chelsea #Brighton #great #goal #sentenced #game #planet #video
Leave a Reply