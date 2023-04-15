Sunday, April 16, 2023
Chelsea vs. Brighton: The great goal that sentenced the game, from another planet, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 15, 2023
in Sports
Chelsea vs. Brighton: The great goal that sentenced the game, from another planet, video


Chelsea vs. Brighton.

Chelsea vs. Brighton.

Julio Enciso was the author of the goal.

He Chelsea, that on Tuesday they will look for a comeback against real Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions Leaguewas defeated at home 2-1 by the Brightonthis Saturday in the 31st day of the Premier League.

After losing 2-0 on Wednesday at the Bernabéu by the Spanish team, the comeback seems complicated for the ‘Blues’, especially considering their poor run of results: they have lost their last two games in the English league and have not He has won in the last five, which leaves him in a very discreet eleventh place.

(James Rodríguez, owner of impressive data, leads the ranks)

In their game this Saturday at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal from Conor Gallager but Brighton then turned the situation around, with goals from Danny Welbeck (42) and the 19-year-old Paraguayan Julio Enciso (69).

That was the goal

In the rest of the games of the day, the extensive 3-0 victory of Aston Villa (6th) by Spanish coach Unai Emery over Newcastle (3rd) stood out.

After adding 22 of the last 24 points at stake, Aston Villa does not lose sight of the fight for the 'Top 4', from which it is provisionally six points away, and to qualify for the next Champions League.

