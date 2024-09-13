He Chelsea Enzo Maresca is preparing to face Bournemouth in the fourth round of the Premier League, in a duel that promises excitement and challenges for both teams.
After an inconsistent start to the season, the London side are looking to get back to winning ways, something they have not managed since the second matchday, as they were only able to manage a draw at home in their last match against Crystal Palace. In contrast, Bournemouth are in high spirits after an important away win against Everton, which adds pressure on Maresca and his team.
The squad and selection of the starting XI is a real puzzle for Enzo Maresca due to the overbooking of players in the Chelsea squad. With so many options and talent available, selecting the right starters becomes a challenging task for the Italian manager, who must balance individual quality and performance with team cohesion. Below, we analyse the possible line-up that Maresca could field for the crucial encounter at the Vitality Stadium.
BY: Robert Sanchez – Robert Sanchez will be in charge of defending Chelsea’s goal. Since his arrival at the club, he has proven to be a reliable option between the posts, providing security and quick reflexes. His ability to command the defence from the goal and his ability to play with his feet make him ideal for the style of play that Maresca is looking to implement.
LD: Bad Taste – Malo Gusto, a young and promising right-back, has earned important minutes in the Chelsea line-up thanks to his speed and offensive ability. Although he is still in the process of adapting to the Premier League, his attacking prowess and his constant energy on the right flank are factors that Maresca seeks to take advantage of to create danger from the wings.
DFC: Wesley Fofana – Despite his youth, Wesley Fofana has established himself as one of Chelsea’s defensive pillars. His physical strength, speed and reading of the game make him a difficult defender to beat. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his aerial play are essential to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity.
CB: Colwill – Levi Colwill is shaping up to be Fofana’s ideal partner in the centre of defence. The young Englishman, a product of the youth academy, has shown maturity and confidence in his performances. Colwill is a defender with good technique and the ability to start plays from the back, something that fits perfectly with Maresca’s playing philosophy.
LR: Marc Cucurella – Marc Cucurella occupies the left-back position, providing dynamism and a remarkable ability to cover the entire flank. His aggressiveness in defence and ability to join in attack make him a key part of Chelsea’s system. Although his form has been up and down, Cucurella remains a reliable option for Maresca.
MC: Moses Caicedo – Moisés Caicedo is positioned as the anchor in the centre of the field. His defensive work, ball recovery and ability to break lines with precise passes are fundamental to the team’s balance. Caicedo provides stability and allows his more offensive teammates to move more freely.
MC: Enzo Fernandez – Enzo Fernández, the brain of the team, is in charge of connecting the defence with the attack. His vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to manage the tempo of the game make him an indispensable piece. Fernández also contributes to reaching the opponent’s area and is a constant danger in set pieces.
MCO: Cole Palmer – Cole Palmer, another of Chelsea’s young prospects, is positioned in the free-moving midfield. Palmer is a skilful player, with good dribbling and the ability to break through. His talent for assisting and creating goal-scoring opportunities will be vital in breaking down Bournemouth’s defence.
ED: Madueke – Noni Madueke, with his speed and one-on-one ability, is an important attacking weapon for Chelsea. Madueke can unbalance any defence with his pace and ability to cut inside and shoot with his left foot. His role in the team will be crucial in creating scoring opportunities from the right flank.
EI: Pedro Neto – Pedro Neto, known for his creativity and versatility, is positioned as the new left winger in Maresca’s system. Neto brings mobility, vision and the ability to connect with the forwards, as well as having a good shot from medium distance. His dynamism and understanding of the game will be essential to break down the rival defense.
DC: Nicholas Jackson – Nicolas Jackson leads Chelsea’s attack as the main man in attack. With his ability to move between the lines, Jackson is a complete striker who can both assist and finish plays. His presence in the box and ability to finish plays make him a constant threat to any defence.
