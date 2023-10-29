After Chelsea’s poor Premier League result against Brentford in which they lost by two goals to nil at Stamford Bridge, Pochettino’s men will now have to face Blackburn Rovers in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup, and they will do so again in his stadium.
Below we leave you all the necessary information prior to this meeting.
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers played?
City: London England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Wednesday, November 1
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
How can you watch Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers on television in Spain?
Television channel: Dazn
How can you watch Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers on television in Argentina?
Live stream: ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Paramount+
How can you watch Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers on television in Colombia?
Live stream: ESPN or Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Brentford
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
2-2E
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
1-4V
|
Premier League
|
Fulham
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-0V
|
EFL Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Swansea City
|
0-1D
|
championship
|
Milwall
|
1-2V
|
championship
|
Cardiff City
|
1-0V
|
championship
|
QPR
|
0-4V
|
championship
|
Coventry City
|
1-0 D
|
championship
Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea are having a hard time with injuries, there are several players who will not be available in that Premier League match. The following Chelsea players will not be available: Broja, Chilwell, Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Bettinelli, Mudryk, Enzo Fernández and Roméo Lavia.
Several players may not be on the visitors’ side either. The players who will not be there are: Sam Gallagher, Ryan Hedges Aynsley Pears and Lewis Travis.
Chelsea: Robert Sánchez, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto; Madueke, Ugochukwu, Moisés Caicedo, Connor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson
Blackburn Rovers: Wahlstedt; James Hill, Hayden Carter, Scott Wharton, Harry Pickering; Callum Brittain, Joe Rankin, Sondre Tronstad, Samuel Szmodics, Sigurdsson; Tyrhys Dolan
Chelsea 1-0 Blackburn Rovers
