After Chelsea failed to overcome a goalless draw against Bournemouth, now the blues will have to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League for a new round. The team coached by Mauricio Pochettino has not started the season in the best possible way and will try to find a victory against its people to begin climbing the standings.
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Aston Villa played?
City: London England
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Date: Sunday September 24
Schedule: 15:00 in Spain, 10:00 in Argentina and 07:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on television in Spain?
Television channel: Dazn
How can you watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on television in Argentina?
Live stream: ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Paramount+
How can you watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa on television in the United States?
Live stream: ESPN or Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bournemouth
|
0-0 E
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
0-1D
|
Premier League
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
2-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Luton Town
|
3-0V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Hibernian FC
|
3-0V
|
Previous Conference League
|
Burnley
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Hibernian FC
|
0-5V
|
Previous Conference League
The following Chelsea players may not be available: Broja, Badiashile, Nkunku, Chalobah, Fofana, Reece James, Cucurella and Malang Sarr.
The following players will not be able to be present for Aston Villa: Traoré, Buendia, Mings, Diego Carlos and Iroegbunam
Chelsea: Robert Sánchez, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto; Mudryk, Ugochukwu, Enzo Fernandez, Connor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson
Aston Villa: Emiliano Martínez; Matty Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Mcginn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Zaniolo, Moussa Diaby; Ollie Watkins
Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa
