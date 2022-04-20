Chelsea vs. Arsenal LIVE, follow the great game of the Premier League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
The great London game promises great emotions from the beginning.
April 20, 2022, 01:26 PM
Chelsea hosts Arsenal this Wednesday at 1:45 pm, in what promises to be the most exciting game of the Premier League day.
The ‘blue’ team is third in the standings, 13 points behind Liverpool, which is the partial leader, waiting for the game between Manchester City and Brighton. The ‘gunners’ are fifth and hope to win to get into Champions League positions.
Follow live Chelsea vs. Arsenal of English football.
lineups
🚨 TEAM NEWS
Nketiah leads the line
🇪🇬 Elneny joins the midfield
Holding comes into the back-line
🙌 COME ON ARSENAL#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/IOfpc8Cx1q
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2022
Minute by minute
April 20, 2022, 01:26 PM
