América will face Chelsea in a friendly match before beginning its participation in the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Blues are in their preseason and will take advantage of this duel against the Águilas, current two-time champions of the Liga MX, to fine-tune details before the start of the Premier League.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Chelsea vs América: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news.
City: Atlanta Georgia
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Date: June 18
Schedule: 19:30 (EST) in the United States, 17:30 in Mexico
In Mexico, the match can be followed live on ESPN and streaming on Disney+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Celtic
|
Friendly
|
Wrexham
|
Friendly
|
Bournemouth
|
2-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham
|
2-3 V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
FC Juarez
|
1-2 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Tigers
|
1-0 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Querétaro
|
3-1 V
|
Opening 2024
|
saint Louis
|
2-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Tigers
|
2-1 V
|
2024 Super Cup Final
Chelsea kicks off their pre-season amidst much uncertainty. The Blues travelled to the United States to begin their preparations with a roster of 28 players. The team managed by Enzo Maresca left out several big-name players from the trip.
These include Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesare Casadei, Malang Sarr and David Fofana. According to the latest reports, these players could leave the club in the summer transfer window.
América has had a lackluster start to the first four rounds of the 2024 Apertura tournament. Las Águilas had to deal with various absences, due to injury, call-up to the national team and sale.
The good news for the azulcremas is that they are in the process of recovering Diego Valdés and Brian Rodríguez for the Leagues Cup. Both players have already trained alongside their teammates and could get minutes against Chelsea.
Chelsea: R. Sánchez, R, James, M. Gusto, G. Badiashile, R. Veiga, R. Lavia, C. Chukwuemeka, C. Nkuku, R, Sterling, N. Madueke, N. Jackson.
America: L. Malagon; D. Espinoza, N. Araujo, I. Lichnovsky, C. Calderon, R. Sanchez, J. dos Santos, A. Fidalgo; J. Dilrosun, E. Sanchez, H. Martin.
Chelsea is starting its preseason, while America has been competing for weeks. The blue-cream team will have almost a full squad for this match, while the Blues will have some important absences.
Under other circumstances, the English team would be clear favourites to take the win. In this friendly, things seem to be more even than one might think.
Chelsea 1-1 America
