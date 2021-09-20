Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel gave news of Edouard Mendy, the currently injured Blues goalkeeper.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was injured late in the game in Chelsea’s Champions League victory against Zenit. And the former Rennes goalkeeper could not hold his place during the shock won by the Blues against Tottenham and Thomas Tuchel, the Chelsea coach gave news of his team’s goalkeeper at a press conference.

“Mendy is in great pain”

“We tried throughout the week and Saturday in training, it was a bit like that. It comes from the last minute blow against Zenit in the Champions League. It’s very painful and he didn’t feel 100% comfortable doing a full stretch or landing on it. He didn’t feel comfortable fighting on set pieces or corners. So we decided to go with 100% Kepa and to have Edou with us to support us and have good energy, ”said the German coach.