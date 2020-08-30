Bayer Leverkusens Transfer avalanche soon gets the first impulse: loud Sport pictureKai Havertz was missing information from the Werkself’s performance tests today, presumably to advance his upcoming move to Chelsea.
Actually, everything is already clear between the parties involved. Havertz gave the Londoners his approval for a move weeks ago, while Chelsea were able to agree on a transfer package with Bayern Leverkusen last Monday, which could amount to up to 100 million euros. Rudi Völler’s denial was probably only used to negotiate the last bonuses.
Kevin Volland, who is also about to move and will soon join AS Monaco, was present in today’s performance tests. The striker is supposed to do his medical check on Tuesday, Leverkusen will receive 25 million euros as a transfer fee.
