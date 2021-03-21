London (AFP)

Chelsea, the runner-up, continued its good results, led by its new German coach, Thomas Tuchel, by reaching the semi-finals of the England Cup soccer tournament, after defeating its wounded guest Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

By reaching the semi-finals of the Cup competition, the champion of the competition has maintained eight times, the last of which is in 2018, to maintain his unbeaten record for the fourteenth consecutive match, since the arrival to succeed Frank Lampard.

The London club, which lost last year’s final to its neighbors Arsenal, joined Manchester City and Southampton, who reached the round of four on Saturday at the expense of Everton (2-0) and Bournemouth (3-0), respectively.

The two semi-finals will be played next month at Wembley Stadium, which also hosts the final scheduled for May 15.

Reaching the semi-finals of the Cup for the fourth time in the last five seasons, after also qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2014, by deciding to confront Atletico Madrid, leaders of the Spanish League, 3-0 in the aggregate of the first and second matches, after winning at home 2 – zero.

What is remarkable is that Chelsea have only scored two goals in the 14 matches they have played so far under the leadership of the former coach of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea suffered to overcome the hurdle of bottom-of-the-table Sheffield in the next Premier League with a humiliating five-goal defeat at the hands of Leicester City, after 24 hours of abandoning his beloved coach, Chris Wilder.

Tukhel’s men opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a gift from Sheffield midfielder Oliver Norwood, who accidentally diverted Ben Chilwell’s shot past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

This was the decisive goal between the two teams when they entered the half-time break, and then the result remained the same, after the players returned to the field, despite some clear opportunities for Chelsea through American Christian Pulisic or Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea almost paid the price of his deficit in front of the goal from two successive chances for Sheffield through the Irish header David McGoldrick, who knocked the ball even though he was in the right place to score, then the Scottish Oliver McBurney, who clashed with the brilliance of Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arithabalaga.

Schweled continued his pressure in the final minutes, and got two chances through McGoldrick, but he was unable to send the ball into the net, and the match ended in favor of the London host, who dealt the knockout blow to his guest by adding the second goal through Moroccan substitute Hakim Ziyech in the final seconds after a pass from Chilwell in the area.