German coach Thomas Tuchel scored his first victory with Chelsea after replacing Frank Lampard at the expense of his guest Burnley 2-0, today, in the 21st stage of the English Football League.

Last week, the West London club brought the French Paris Saint-Germain coach “the article” from his position to solve instead of Lampard also the “article” due to the poor results, in an attempt by the team owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to return him to the path of qualifying for the Champions League.

And while Takhle’s first match ended in a goalless draw against Wolverhampton in the middle of the week, at Stamford Bridge, Burnley started a difficult opponent, before bending in front of the “blue” attacks.

The Tuchel players dominated the match, preventing Burnley from getting more than one chance throughout the match.