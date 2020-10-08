The summer transfer window has already ended, exceptionally the first weekend in October, and it has with the English teams as great entertainers of the market in this 2020. The coronavirus crisis, which threatens the treasuries of European clubs, does not seem to affect Premier entities. In the Top-20 with the highest spending on transfers, half belong to the Premier League, which reveals that the English league is still far ahead of the rest of the leagues in the world. With or without crisis. Their clubs have invested 1.35 billion euros in signings, well above the rest. Italy, second, spent just over € 750m.

The first place of spending on transfers is occupied, as it cannot be otherwise, the Chelsea by Roman Abramovich. The London team has remodeled the workforce for an amount of € 247M, according to sources Transfermarkt. Havertz (€ 80M); Werner (€ 53M); Chilwell (€ 50M); Ziyech (€ 40M) and Edouard Mendy (€ 24M) are part of the hires made from Stamford Bridge.

Second place is also for a Premier club. Manchester City, with almost 157 million euros invested mainly in defenses (Rúben Dias, Aké. Ferrán Torres, Couto …). The last step of the podium is occupied by Barcelona, ​​with € 124M. Despite giving many exits in its workforce and in turn lowering the salary mass, it has also hired in this year 2020. Pjanic, Trincao, Dest, Pedri … are some of the new faces of the culé team. You have to go to 9th place in the table to find another Spanish team. In this case, Atlético de Madrid, which with the late payment of the purchase of Morata, plus the investment in Carrasco and in the young Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, has reached a total of 96 million invested.

Among the most active in the market is the Leeds United, recently promoted to the Premier. Those of Marcelo Bielsa have spent more than 100 million euros, half of them on two players in the Spanish league: Rodrigo (€ 30M, to Valencia) and Diego Llorente (€ 20M, to Real Sociedad).

Teams with the most spending on transfers 2020 Team nationality Invested amount 1. Chelsea England € 247.2M 2. Manchester City England € 156.80M 3. Barcelona Spain € 124M 4. Juventus Italy € 110.2 M 5. Leeds England € 106.78M 6. Benfica Portugal € 98.5M 7. Tottenham England € 98.4M 8. Inter Milan Italy € 97M 9. Atlético de Madrid Spain € 90M 10. Arsenal England € 86M 11 Aston Villa England € 82.35M 12. Wolverhampton England € 81.8M 13. Parma Italy € 80.41M 14.Liverpool England € 79.7M 15. Everton England € 74.87M 16. Naples Italy € 73.5M 17.Stade Rennais France € 71M 18. Seville Spain € 69.5M 19. Sheffield United England € 62.7M 20. Manchester United England € 62.5M *Source Transfermarkt

Almería, fifth team in Spain

It is not anecdotal that in Spain it is Almería, from LaLiga SmartBank, who occupy such a high position among Spanish clubs. Only those mentioned Barcelona Y Athletic, beside Sevilla and Villarreal have disbursed more money in 2020 on signings than Almería. The sheik Al-sheikh he wants the Almeria team as soon as possible among the greats of the league and has not spared in spending: 22 million euros. Almost the income from the sale of Darwin Núñez to Benfica. Amount similar to what he paid last season (€ 20M) and that he finally did not give to get promotion to First Division.

While, Real Madrid has tightened its belt, after breaking the spending cap in 2019 with 322 million euros. The return of the loaners Odriozola, Odegaard and Lunin are the only new faces in Valdebebas. To see something like it you have to go back 40 years.

England, spending leaders in the 21st century

It is not unknown that the economic income in the Premier League, whether they are advertising more television, make the English clubs have more financial capacity than the rest of the clubs. His transfers always have ‘Premier League price’ and when they have to go to sign outside the islands they are also asked more than the rest.

Leaders of the spending ranking in the XXI century Year Club nationality Amount Invested + More expensive transfer

2020 Chelsea England € 247.2M (Havert) 2019 Real Madrid Spain € 322.5M (Hazard) 2018 Juventus Italy € 262.6M (Cristiano Ronaldo) 2017 Manchester City England € 248.5M (Laporte) 2016 Manchester United England € 185M (Pogba) 2015 Manchester City England € 207.88M (De Bruyne) 2014 Manchester United England € 195.35M (Di María) 2013 Real Madrid Spain € 175.5M (Bale) 2012 PSG France € 111M (Thiago Silva) 2011 Juventus Italy € 93.13M (Matri) 2010 Manchester City England € 146.61M (Dzeko) 2009 Real Madrid Spain € 258.5M (Cristiano Ronaldo) 2008 Manchester City England € 101.85M (Robinho) 2007 Real Madrid Spain € 118M (Robben) 2006 Chelsea England € 89M (Shevchenko) 2005 Chelsea England € 86M (Essien) 2004 Chelsea England € 154.4M (Drogba) 2003 Chelsea England € 155.2M (Crespo) 2002 Inter Milan Italy € 113M (Crespo) 2001 Juventus Italy € 180M (Buffon) *Source Transfermarkt

That is why it is not strange that in what we have been in the XXI century, they are the great dominators, year after year, of spending on hiring. Only on 9 occasions has an English team not been the entity that will lead the table in money invested in transfers. With this 2020, it is the fifth time that Chelsea is the club that invests the most in players. They follow the path, Manchester City and Real Madrid, with 4.