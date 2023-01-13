After Cody Gakpo (to Liverpool), PSV again has to seriously consider the departure of a taste maker. According to the Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea has officially reported in Eindhoven for Noni Madueke. The top Premier League club, which is experiencing a very mediocre season, has made a bid of 30 million euros for the 20-year-old English attacker.

