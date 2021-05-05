London (dpa)

Chelsea continued his dream of winning his second European Champions League title, after qualifying for the final match of the continental competition, after his precious and deserved 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the second leg of the semi-finals of the tournament.

The first leg, which took place in the Spanish capital Madrid last week, ended in a 1-1 draw, with the English team snatching the boarding pass for the final match, which will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 29, after winning 1/3 in the aggregate of the two round matches.

Chelsea, who won the title in 2012, was the best party in the match, and its stars could have scored more goals, especially in the second half, which was completely dominated by the German coach Thomas Tuchel’s team, had it not been for the misfortune that his players encountered in more than one opportunity.

On the other hand, Real Madrid, the record holder in the number of times winning the championship with 13 titles, appeared at a completely faint level, and its players seemed completely far from their usual level, so the white team received a deserved loss. German Timo Werner opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 28th minute, before Mason Mount added the second goal in the 85th minute. Londoner in continental competitions.

And Chelsea and hit a date in the final with Manchester City, who overcame the hurdle of Paris Saint-Germain, after beating him 4/1 in the aggregate of the home and away matches, facing the other semi-final. And this became the third pure English final in the Champions League, after Manchester United crowned the title in 2008 by beating Chelsea on penalties in the final, which took place in the Russian capital Moscow, and also after Liverpool won the championship in 2019, after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Spanish capital 1/2. Madrid.