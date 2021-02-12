In the round of 16 of the FA Cup the Chelsea FC narrowly against the second division club from Barnsley. The Blues struggled without some stars and only came to a mandatory victory thanks to a goal from Tammy Abraham.
Without Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the squad, Thomas Tuchel started his first cup game as coach of FC Chelsea. Besides the Germans, Mason Mount was also missing; Nevertheless, there was a more than decent starting eleven on the field, where the only youngster Billy Gilmour did not have a very big name.
In the first half, however, the blues were enormously harmless and couldn’t deal with the host’s defensive orientation. Barnsley, on the other hand, had quite a few opportunities, but was not rewarded for the courageous appearance. That got its revenge in half-time when Tammy Abraham pushed in for the lead after just over an hour. As a result, the Londoners left nothing wrong and brought the few sovereign victory over time.
Immediately after the game, coach Tuchel spoke to him Talk sports not completely satisfied. “We were lucky and we have to admit that we were very happy in some situations where Kepa thwarted two great chances and when Tammy blocked a shot on the line. We struggled early in the game, then it was a better one second half.”
The trainer was able to gain a lot from the only hit of the evening. “It was a very, very good goal that I really liked, it was a great run by Reece and a finish from Tammy. The opponents took a risk and played us physically and we had difficulties with that.” Towards the end of the game, however, the team fell too much on the defensive.
“The conditions were difficult, the pitch was very difficult. I don’t want to be too tough on the players and in the end we were a little lucky, but it’s not forbidden to be happy in the cup.” Winning goal scorer Abraham also reported a difficult game.
“It’s easy to come here. I saw it myself playing in the championship, they have a good team, we knew it was going to be difficult. It’s a 1-0 win; it’s never easy here which is why we are satisfied with it. “
Valerien Ismael, former Bundesliga player and current coach in Barnsley, also spoke up. “I think it was important that we stayed true to ourselves and showed our strengths against Chelsea and I think we did well, especially in the first half.” There were good opportunities there, the outcome of which the 45-year-old regretted.
“We should have scored a goal in the first half, we had two great chances, in the second half Chelsea switched to a back four and had more control of the game. They scored at a moment when our intensity wasn’t quite as good was high and punished us, then we came back into the game and became dangerous. ” A tour in the first round would have resulted in a different outcome, Ishmael was sure.