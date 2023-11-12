Straight

Chelsea and Manchester City tied this Sunday (4-4) in a great exchange of goals on matchday 12 of the Premier, a point that diminishes City’s status as leader, while Liverpool won (3-0) to Brentford to get second. Pep Guardiola’s team took the lead three times at Stamford Bridge, but ended 4-4 in the 95th minute after a penalty converted by a former player like young Cole Palmer.

4 Robert Sánchez, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Reece James (Malo Gusto, min. 64), Enzo Fernández (Mykhailo Mudryk, min. 64), Moisés Caicedo (Armando Broja, min. 89), Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson (Chimuanya Ugochukwu, min. 96) 4 Ederson Moraes, Walker, Gvardiol, Rúben Dias, Julián Álvarez (Kovacic, min. 79), Bernardo Silva, Manuel Akanji, Rodrigo, Jeremy Doku (Grealish, min. 59), Foden and Erling Braut Haaland Goals 0-1 min. 24: Erling Braut Haaland. 1-1 min. 28: Thiago Silva. 2-1 min. 36: Sterling. 2-2 min. 45: Manuel Akanji. 2-3 min. 47: Erling Braut Haaland. 3-3 min. 66: Nicolas Jackson. 3-4 min. 86: Rodrigo. 4-4 min. 94: Cole Palmer. See also Haaland: they collect signatures so that he doesn't play in England anymore, they don't think he's human Referee Anthony Taylor Yellow cards Cucurella (min. 21), Cole Palmer (min. 22), Jeremy Doku (min. 56), Moisés Caicedo (min. 60), Rodrigo (min. 72), Grealish (min. 93) and Sterling (min. 97 )

The England international did not hesitate to ask for the penalty ball from Ruben Dias to torpedo City’s escape attempt. The match, with the intense rain in London, was one of those made by fans. Erling Haaland put the current champion ahead, but Thiago Silva and another former player like Sterling turned the score around for Mauricio Pochettino’s team, but the Argentine coach pulled his hair out when he saw Akanji finish alone to make it 2-2 before the break.

The resumption had Haaland’s signature again after two minutes, both neutralized by Nicolas Jackson. In the 84th minute came the now classic goal from outside the area, with a rebound from Silva, by the Spanish Rodrigo, but the script still had one more twist, with Palmer writing the last chapter of a great Premier match.

For the team blue It represents a point of confidence while from above the fight for leadership tightens. City remains 28 points ahead, but with Liverpool and Arsenal one point away, Tottenham two and Aston Villa three. The team grid He maintained his great moment with a double from Salah and another goal from Jota. Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s Villa extended their home streak, 13 wins in a row, with a 3-1 win over Fulham. The day also left West Ham’s agonizing victory against Nottingham Forest.

