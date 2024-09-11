Fernandez, 23, was not in court for Wednesday’s sentencing.

The “Tango Dancers” star was convicted earlier this year on two charges related to his refusal to identify the driver of a Porsche Cayenne that authorities believe was Fernandez.

The driver is alleged to have run a red light in Llanelli in November and was spotted speeding in Swansea last December.

But it has not been proven that Fernandez was the driver of the car.

Fernandez, who played for Argentina in Colombia on Tuesday, was the registered owner of the car but did not respond to police requests for information.

The court also ordered him to pay a fine and costs of 3,020 pounds (about 4,000 dollars).