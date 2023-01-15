For its part, the Ukrainian club stated on its website that “the clubs have agreed on the details of the deal, so Shakhtar will receive 70 million euros and 30 million euros in expected bonuses.”

The 22-year-old, who shone in the Champions League this season, has been the focus of interest for Chelsea’s London rivals, Arsenal.

Reports indicated that Gunners was on the verge of reaching an agreement with Shakhtar, but the latter refused the amount demanded by the Ukrainian club and tried to obtain a distributed payment.

However, Chelsea was more ready to complete the deal, as he agreed to pay the required price, and a meeting, on Saturday, between the president of Shakhtar, Rinat Akhmadov, and the American partner of the owner of Chelsea, Behdad Iqbali, was sufficient to reach a deal that the player agreed to in turn.

“I am very happy to sign for Chelsea,” Modric said in the statement. “It’s a huge club, a great league and a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career.”

Modric’s position on the wing, as well as his ability to occupy roles in the middle, has allowed him to be directly involved in 18 goals in 18 games this season, including three goals and two assists in the Champions League.

Club owners Todd Bohle and Iqbali said: “We are delighted to welcome Mikhailo to Chelsea. He is a very promising talent and we believe he will be a key addition to our team now and for years to come.”

The London club suffers locally, as it ranks tenth, 19 points behind its rivals and leaders Arsenal, and 10 points behind fourth place.

Modric is considered the fifth winter deal for coach Graham Potter’s team, after French defender Benoit Badiachel, Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana, young Brazilian Andre Santos, and Portuguese striker Joao Felix, who joined on loan from Spain’s Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

Since last summer, Chelsea’s spending on transfers has reached 450 million euros.