Frank Lampard has accepted Chelsea’s offer and will lead the team until the end of the season, as reported by the club on Thursday. Lampard, 44, was fired from Everton (where he arrived in 2021) last January. He had already led Chelsea before, it was in the 2019-2020 season. The 2020-21 began without being able to finish it. He was fired in January 2021 after falling to ninth in the Premier and was replaced by Tuchel, who ended up winning the Champions League.

Chelsea, who is now playing the pass to the semifinals of the Champions League against Real Madrid (first leg of the quarterfinals on the 12th and return on the 18th) is measured this Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against Wolves, will be the first match on Lampard’s bench in this new stage. The Stamford Bridge club is currently eleventh in the table with 39 points.

Several had been the candidates that the club sounded out, a few days before the very important qualifying rounds for the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid. As reported by this newspaper on Wednesday, between Thursday March 30 and Sunday April 2, Zidane, Nagelsmann, Pochettino and Lampard received the respective informal proposals. Only when the emissaries returned empty-handed did the club set out to call Luis Enrique. The Spanish coach, the only one who was openly in favor of signing, traveled to London this Wednesday. There he met with representatives of Chelsea who had been ordered to closely monitor his project.

Finally, Chelsea have hired Lampard to replace Graham Potter, who finished his time at Chelsea on April 2 after just seven months in charge, after their defeat (0-2) against Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League that keeps the London team away from the European positions. “Chelsea FC announce that Graham Potter has left the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” the English club reported in an official statement around midnight.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.