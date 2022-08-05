In the last few hours, the rumor has risen within the spectrum in the transfer market currently and it is that Chelsea from England would have shown interest in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The transfer window has been very interesting at the moment and all the clubs worldwide are making all the pertinent efforts and work with the intention of reinforcing and strengthening their squads for the coming seasons. Even though the vast majority of teams were affected by the negative situation at the pandemic level, the show must go on and what better way than hitting the transfer market with authority.
The most popular protagonists in the current transfer period have definitely been FC Barcelona and Chelsea, shaking up the market and raising a fairly obvious rivalry in terms of each one’s aspirations and transfers. After entering a battle for the signings of Raphinha, Koundé and even Dembélé, Barça managed to transcend in terms of proposals and achieved its goal.
Despite the apparent ‘defeat’ of Chelsea in this game of chess, the English team does not seem to want to give up, and it is that ‘The Blues’ would be interested in taking over the services of Barça’s Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The 33-year-old center forward has fit perfectly into the FC Barcelona system, meshing not only in the tactical system but also in the locker room, and in such a short time he has become very loved by his teammates and also by the culé fans
However, Aubameyang is one of the players who have their attention actively focused on Xavi who has all the confidence in him, as a second striker. According to rumours, the Gabonese has been contacted by Chelsea. The Barça striker must continue working hard and marking his career in a positive way at a club that can put him at the top, such as FC Barcelona.
