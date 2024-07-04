After the end of the contract with Three, the club opts for a short-term agreement while aiming for qualification for the Champions League

Premier League side Chelsea are considering a further short-term shirt sponsorship deal with a view to a more lucrative future deal if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the report said. SportsPro Media this Thursday (4.Jul.2024).

The strategy comes after the end of a three-year contract with Three, a telecommunications company, at the end of the 2022/23 season.

After waiting approximately a month and a half into the subsequent season, Chelsea announced Infinite Athlete, a sports technology startup, as its new sponsor in a multi-year deal.

However, it has been revealed that the home shirt sponsorship has only been agreed for the 2023/24 season, with a value of around £40m. For the 2024/25 season, the Infinite Athlete logo will only feature on the sleeve of the club’s training kit.

The decision to sign a short-term contract was motivated by the possibility of negotiating a more advantageous deal by qualifying for the Champions League. However, after finishing sixth last season, Chelsea were only guaranteed a place in the UEFA Europa League, remaining in a similar position to the previous year.

Several companies, including two Middle Eastern airlines, have shown interest in becoming Chelsea’s main sponsor for next season.

However, the club have been hesitant to commit to a long-term contract while out of the Champions League, aware that a return to the competition could result in a more financially attractive deal.

This could lead to Chelsea signing another short-term deal for the 2024/25 season, postponing negotiations with bigger partners until their return to the European elite.

There is a possibility that the club could start the season without a main shirt sponsor, although there is optimism that a deal could be reached before the first Premier League game against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, other major Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will retain their current shirt sponsors. Manchester United have replaced TeamViewer with Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon brand.