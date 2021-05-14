London (Reuters)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday that midfielder Ngolo Kante has recovered from a minor Achilles tendon problem and will start in the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.

Kante missed a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday as a precaution, and Tuchel expressed his hope that the influential French player would play the full game tomorrow at Wembley.

Tuchel told reporters: We decided to rest him in front of Arsenal to recover, the goal was to relieve pain, it was not a big problem, we were not afraid of a big injury, he trained yesterday and today completely and did not complain about anything, he will participate in the main tomorrow and I hope to play until the end of the match.

World Cup winner Kante won the Man of the Match award twice, in the back and forth semi-finals of the Champions League against Real Madrid, and played a major role in the team’s awakening under Tuchel.

Chelsea will meet Manchester City in the final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition on May 29. Tuchel will also welcome the return of midfielder Matteo Kovacic, after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tuchel said: It is a huge morale boost because Matteo has everything we need in midfield, in terms of experience, strength, dribbling and physical abilities, he has already made big matches in the Premier League.

He continued: In the absence of Ngolo and Matteo, the team lacked strength and experience .. It is wonderful that Kovacic is back because he is a great player in the dressing room, especially in important matches. After Saturday’s match, Chelsea will face Leicester again in the league on Tuesday, as the two teams hope to boost their chances of finishing the season in the semi-finals.

Tuchel, whose team ranks fourth, two points behind Leicester III, said: We will play two finals and not think of anything else, it is a final in order to win the cup and another final to end the season in the semi-finals.