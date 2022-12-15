Ousmane Dembélé is possibly in the best moment of his career, the French winger seriously committed himself to Xavi’s project, where, of the four wingers available within the squad, he is the one who receives the most playing minutes and the most prominence and significance he has on the pitch, a positive inertia that led him to start with the France team in Qatar 2022.
Dembélé’s recovery has been such that FC Barcelona, with Xavi’s obvious approval, is looking for the French winger to extend his contract with the club in the following weeks, since his last renewal only signed an extension until 2024 and something that the Catalans want to solve At all costs, although, it will not be an easy task, since this second wind of Ousmane has not gone unnoticed and several of the best clubs in Europe are already tempting their hands with his possible signing in the summer market.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, once again Chelsea is with enormous interest in the signing of the French footballer. The London team wants to refresh its attack and has long wanted Dembélé as its new protagonist. The Premier League team that has a great relationship with Barcelona is willing to pay several million euros for his signing in the summer of 2023, an offer that the Catalans will surely take seriously if they do not get the contract extension of Ousmane before July.
