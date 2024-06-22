Willian (17 years old), who represented his country in the age groups, will join the London club for $37 million, according to reports.

The club said in a statement on its website, “Chelsea has agreed to a deal to sign young striker Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, and the Brazilian will officially join Chelsea next summer.

He added, “The 17-year-old has built a strong career in South America as one of the most prominent talents in the region thanks to his skillful dribbling and blazing speed, causing many problems for defenders in his first season in professional football.”

Willian, who operates on the right wing, scored 8 goals and made 5 assists in 27 matches with Palmeiras in all competitions in the 2023-2024 season.