Chelsea raised its score to 70 points in third place, 4 points ahead of Arsenal, the fourth, and 8 points from Tottenham, the fifth.

The Blues are preparing in the best possible way for the cup final against Liverpool, Saturday, by returning to the winning streak after three league matches during which they did not taste the taste of victory (two draws against a defeat), renewing their victory over Leeds after winning the first leg at home 3-2.

Chelsea is considered the third best team outside its stronghold this season behind Liverpool and Manchester City, as it has lost only 3 times, compared to 12 wins and 4 draws in 19 games.

On the other hand, Leeds, which is threatened with relegation, suffered its third loss in a row after falling to Manchester City by a clean four and Arsenal 1-2, to freeze its score at 34 points in the eighteenth place, equally with Burnley, who has a game less.

Leeds also failed to beat Chelsea for the eighth match, while it did not collect the three points at home in only four of 18 matches this season in the league.