London (dpa)

Chelsea postponed Manchester City’s crowning of the English Premier League title, after beating it 2-1 on Saturday in the 35th stage of the competition, and Manchester City advanced with a goal scored by Raheem Sterling in the 44th minute, and Sergio Aguero wasted the opportunity to score the team’s second goal. From a penalty kick in the last seconds of the first half.

In the second half, Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech scored the equalizer for Chelsea in the 63rd minute, then his teammate Marcos Alonso snatched the team’s winning goal in the second minute of the stoppage time of the match.

Manchester City needed to win the match to win the title three stages before the end of the competition, but Hakim Ziyash and Alonso overturned the match in favor of Chelsea and postponed City’s crowning of the title.

Manchester City stuck at 80 points in the lead, 13 points ahead of its closest rivals Manchester United, second-placed, who has a postponed match against Liverpool left, in addition to his match in the 35th round scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) against Aston Villa and his matches in the last three stages.

While Chelsea raised its score to 64 points and rose to third place, one point ahead of Leicester City, fourth-placed.

Manchester City failed to avenge its defeat by Chelsea, 0-1, in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on April 17th, and the meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea is renewed in the final match of the Champions League on May 29.