With videoJorginho left Chelsea for Arsenal on the last matchday. Marc Cucurella, left back of Chelsea, was not yet informed of this on Tuesday afternoon. When he is asked who is the most intelligent player on the team, he mentions Jorginho’s name without having to think twice.
The Spaniard also wants to argue his answer, but is interrupted before he has the chance to do so. The interviewer on duty cautiously brings the news that Jorginho has already signed elsewhere at that time. Cucurella is visibly surprised and does not believe his ears when it is said that pictures of Jorginho are already circulating at Arsenal.
Jorginho was superfluous at Chelsea due to the arrival of record purchase Enzo Fernández. At Arsenal, the 31-year-old midfielder signed a contract until mid-2024, with the option for an extra year. The Premier League leader paid between 12 and 15 million for the Italian, who was elected European Player of the Year in the 2020/2021 season. That year he became European champion with Italy.
