From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

Chelsea have opened their accounts. And discovered almost 138 million euros of losses in the 2021-22 season due to “extraordinary expenses and loss of revenues”, which the Blues attribute to the sanctions imposed by the British government on Roman Abramovich, owner until the end of May 2022 when the Stamford club Bridge was taken over by a US consortium led by Todd Boehly.

SANCTIONS — Chelsea, in the press release released on its website in which it announces the financial results, clearly states that “the results for the year were conditioned by the sanctions imposed on the previous owner on 10 March 2022”. The reference is clearly to the limitations imposed on Abramovich for his relations with Vladimir Putin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Like all oligarchs close to the Kremlin, His Majesty’s government has also frozen Abramovich’s assets and assets, including Chelsea. “As a result of the sanctions, the club has been forced to operate within the limits of a special license issued by the UK government, in effect until the club changed ownership on 30 May 2022. During this time, the club has had to live with restrictions in several areas, including its ability to sell single match tickets and season tickets, sell merchandise, sign player contracts and sponsorship deals, all of which have turned into extraordinary expenses. and loss of income. Chelsea anticipate that the financial impact of those sanctions will be felt for years to come. See also Thrilling League Cup final: Is it game over for Abramovich?

MARKET — The Blues also reveal the figures for the 2021-22 market, not yet the one of the records that Boehly and the new ownership have carried out since their advent, with a total of investments in players close to 700 million euros. In the previous season, to which this balance sheet refers, Chelsea claims to have invested €134m in the team, including the renegotiation of existing contracts. On the other hand, 140 million euros came from the transfers: the figure also includes the sales of Tammy Abraham to Roma and Fikayo Tomori to Milan. “Despite the financial losses and challenges due to the sanctions, Chelsea continue to comply with the financial regulations of UEFA and the Premier League,” said the club closing its balance sheet.

March 27 – 20:22

