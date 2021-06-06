When most of the clubs juggled to alleviate the economic effects of the pandemic, Chelsea became the main protagonist of last summer. Blow by blow he was signing stars until spending on transfers was almost 250 million euros. Havertz, Werner, Chiwell, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva (free if applicable) …, but the first to enlist in the new megaproject Captained at that time by Lampard was Hakim Ziyech. Well, just a year later, the relationship between the extreme and the whole blue it could be close to divorce.

Thus, when the course dawned, the former Ajax was the maximum generator of the team, but as the season progressed, it lost importance. First with Lampard and then with Tuchel, the Moroccan international could not settle in the starting eleven, even going so far as to consider his departure this summer. After this change of mind, he had flashes, as in the tie against Atleti, but now it is Chelsea that has picked up the glove thrown by Ziyech in February and, according to ‘Calciomercato’, they are willing to listen to offers for him.

Serie A, on the horizon

There is no shortage of suitors for what was Chelsea’s first ‘superficial’ after the penalty that did not allow them to incorporate players during two transfer windows. Napoles is the one who has the most ballots at the moment, always according to the Italian medium, to rescue to Ziyech from London. The arrival of Luciano Spalletti to the Partenopean bench has increased interest and they would have already put a number, which has not transcended, on the table.

The Neapolitan interest also comes from the distance that the positions are at the moment with Lorenzo Insigne, emblem of the club whose future could be far from San Paolo (contract ends in 2022 and there is no renewal agreement). Even if A Milan who has also shown his love for the 28-year-old footballer cannot be ruled out. A rossonero team that is about to lose Hakan Calhanoglu, free, and Brahim, back to Madrid after his loan, thus leaving a gap in the line of midfielders of Stefano Pioli.

From one extreme to the other

Ziyech amazed the continent in the ranks of the Ajax, especially in the fantastic Champions League that the ajacied in 2019, in which they reached the semifinals and left Madrid or Juventus by the wayside. An Ajax that has been dismantled (De Jong, De Ligt …), but that left a great residue. The same one that made Chelsea go for Hakim. Now, the overload of attackers means that they do not see with bad eyes entering a good amount of euros to face with guarantees a new summer that promises hectic, at least.

The main dream in Stamford in terms of reinforcements is to get a ‘9’ of guarantees, since Timo Werner left the gunpowder in Leipzig and has received much more criticism than applause since his signing. Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and, above all, Romelu Lukaku are the names, but none of them will be an easy operation, much less cheap. Hence, making cash is essential for the current European champions. A) Yes, Ziyech could go from signing bells to safe conduct so that those of Tuchel can face another. From one side to another.