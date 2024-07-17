Chelsea have confirmed that they have “internal disciplinary proceedings initiated” after what Enzo Fernandez He and his teammates from Argentina were filmed singing a racist song.
Fernandez posted a video online of himself and several Argentine teammates singing an offensive chant Aimed at French players with African heritage after Sunday’s Copa America final victory against Colombia. The song first originated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.
Blues defender Wesley Fofana called out Fernandez’s actions on X, formerly Twitter, while several other Chelsea teammates unfollowed the midfielder on Instagram.
The French Football Federation filed a complaint with FIFA on Tuesday, while Fernandez has since attempted to apologize for the chants.
A statement from Fernandez said: “I want to sincerely apologize for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I am against discrimination in all its forms and I apologize for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.
“That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am so sorry.”.
Chelsea also released a club statement on Wednesday morning, which read: “Chelsea Football Club considers any form of discriminatory behaviour to be completely unacceptable. We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.
“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.”
