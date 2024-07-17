Fernandez posted a video online of himself and several Argentine teammates singing an offensive chant Aimed at French players with African heritage after Sunday’s Copa America final victory against Colombia. The song first originated in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The French Football Federation filed a complaint with FIFA on Tuesday, while Fernandez has since attempted to apologize for the chants.

A statement from Fernandez said: “I want to sincerely apologize for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I am against discrimination in all its forms and I apologize for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations.

“That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am so sorry.”.

[AHORA] Following a complaint from the French Football Federation, FIFA has opened an investigation into the celebrations in the national team’s dressing room. https://t.co/oOJDuumh1D pic.twitter.com/HN0VmH5OWa — ElCanciller.com (@elcancillercom) July 17, 2024

“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate.”