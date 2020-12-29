The received on Monday evening Chelsea FC the Aston Villa team in the Premier League. While Timo Werner and Kai Havertz initially only sat on the bench, Antonio Rüdiger was allowed to appear for the team of coach Frank Lampard from the start. In the end it was only enough for one meter and the blues stagnated in tabular form.
Gates: 1: 0 Giroud (34th), 1: 1 El Ghazi (50th)
In the first half an hour of a good game, both teams were at eye level. After El Ghazi and Pulisic each left a good chance, it was veteran Giroud who headed the hosts ten minutes before the break after a cross from Chilwell.
By half time, Chelsea were closer to the second goal – and that without the recently criticized Havertz and Werner.
However, Chelsea couldn’t look forward to the good performance for long, as El Ghazi equalized just five minutes after the restart after Villa ignored Christensen, who was lying on the ground, and took advantage of the temporary majority.
Christensen was able to continue, but the Blues were not very happy with the circumstances of the 1-1 draw. Fifteen minutes later, Chelsea allegedly took the lead again, but Pulisic was previously sidelined. On the other side, just minutes later, McGinn slammed the leather against the crossbar from a distance – even in the first half hour of the second round the game was completely open.
15 minutes before the end, Werner and Havertz finally came into the match for Giroud and Jorginho. The ex-Leipzig Werner had the new lead in the 83rd minute, but hit the leather over the bar. With the final whistle, Chilwell also missed the goal by a hair’s breadth, so it remained a 1-1 draw.
After the draw, Chelsea are still one place behind fifth-placed Aston Villa, but have already played two more games than today’s opponents.
