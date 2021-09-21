PSG’s summer, especially for the market, has been one of the most intense in recent years. To the impressive team that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has formed, we must add the possible departure of Mbappé to Real Madrid, who was finally frustrated by the refusal of the Parisians to let their star go during the end of the market. In addition, according to RMC Sport, Chelsea offered 100 million for Marquinhos. The Champions League champion’s offer was neither contemplated by the club nor by the player, who is the captain of PSG and one of the most important players in the squad.

The former Roma player, with a contract until 2024, feels very happy in Paris and does not want to consider the possibility of leaving the French capital, less after the effort made by the club during the last market. Chelsea, who also tested Koundé, saw in Marquinhos a player who could give the team a qualitative leap in defense. Tuchel trained him in Paris and placed him as a midfielder and, in addition, he is a close friend of Thiago Silva, with whom he formed a great duo at PSG. However, the Ligue 1 runner-up closed the door firmly to a possible departure of the captain.