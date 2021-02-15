COMPARISON

Chelsea aspires to occupy the Champions places this day after winning the last three games and for this they must beat a Newcastle, seventeenth, which is seven points away from the relegation places to the Championship.

It will be the penultimate test of the team led by Tomas Tuchel before taking on Atlético de Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League in Bucharest and not in Madrid, as was initially planned, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which it maintains restrictions on flights from the UK.

A victory would boost the ‘blues’ to the fourth position that gives access to the maximum continental competition, taking Liverpool out of it, which lost to Leicester 3-1 and is not going through its best moment this season. Far away is City, the leader with 53 points, although those from Stamford Bridge can still hunt down Manchester United and Leicester.