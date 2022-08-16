The blues in the decisive sprint for closing the deal. The offer is 15 million plus 5 of bonuses
Cesare Casadei, the 2003-born Inter midfielder could become a new Chelsea player in the next few hours. Thomas Tuchel’s team has in fact formulated an offer of 15 million plus 5 of bonuses, satisfying the requests of the Nerazzurri club. This is a considerable amount, considering that the player has never made his Serie A debut.
Money that is needed for the coffers of Inter and that could start the attack on the central defender, so desired by Inzaghi, with Akanji who seems to be at the top of the coach’s approval list.
August 16 – 15:14
