Last season, after Frank sacked Lampard , the Chelsea has decided to entrust the bench to Thomas Tuchel . The coach won the Champions League in his first year as a coach of the Blues. In an interview with the club’s official channels, Mason Mount he told the first day of the German, being amazed by his energy. Here are the words of the English player:

“We had a meeting and the coach told us how he saw our game and how he prefers to manage the team. He told us everything, then we went out on the pitch to train and the next day there was a match. It was kind of like. hurricane, but it made us understand clearly what he wants, how we should play, what our roles and responsibilities are, that the transition period was much easier. From day one we understood the game plan. We just had to get down to it. field and stick to this plan. The team always reacts to these things and adapts faster depending on it. It was easier for us and we always want to play and win trophies. From the moment it arrived, that was our goal , motivated us and we had the opportunity to participate in serious and final matches. “