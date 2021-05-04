London (Reuters)

Chelsea, England, announced that the Board of Directors meetings will include representatives of the masses, starting from the first of July, after Chelsea faced severe criticism from his supporters for his role in an unsuccessful attempt to establish the European Super League last month.

The club withdrew from the project just 48 hours after announcing the start of the new tournament. Chelsea said that three representatives of the fans who will be chosen by election will attend the meetings to ensure that the pulse of the fans is known, before any decision the club makes in the future.

“The club will now consult with Fan Links and several informal support groups to discuss the proposed process for selecting the three fans’ advisors,” the club added in a statement. Chelsea confirmed that the representatives of the fans will not have any rights to vote and will not participate in any meeting related to players, staff, academy and related matters.