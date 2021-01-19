Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard may be fired in the event of an unsuccessful match with Leicester, reports “Sport-Express”…

The match of the 18th round of the English Premier League will be held in Leicester. If Chelsea is defeated, the coach may be dismissed. At the moment, the London club is in seventh place and is seven points behind the leader of Manchester United.

It is noted that the management is dissatisfied with the work of the former Chelsea player Frank Lampard. Possible successors are being sought. Lampard’s possible successors are named – Massimiliano Allegri, Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rogers.

Earlier it became known that English footballer Wayne Rooney retired from playing. Rooney, 35, took over as head coach of the club, so he decided to end his football career. He signed with the club until the summer of 2023.