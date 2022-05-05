After the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, the United Kingdom decided to sanction all Russian nationals by seizing assets and accounts on British soil. One of the victims was Abramovich, whose relationship with Putin has always been in question, and let us remember, he owns the property of Chelsea FC.
The London team was placed in suspension of payments, intervened by the Government, and although it was allowed to continue competing while waiting for the Russian tycoon to divest himself of the club’s property, this has not yet happened. If Abramovich does not sell the shares of the team bluethe Premier League could not renew its license and therefore it would be out of the league.
As if this were not enough, Abramovich would be willing to recover his investment and demand the repayment of the 1.6 billion pound loan that he would have left at the club in his years as owner. This could hinder the arrival of an investor to the club, since they would have to pay the high price for the purchase of the team, they would also have to return the large loan that the Russian was lending throughout the seasons.
If there is no change of ownership, the license could not be issued and therefore Chelsea would not be able to compete next season. The deadline is June 8, the day on which the Premier will constitute the new 2022/2023 season, we will see if everything is resolved for the London team in this one-month period.
