The three best players in the fifth round of the English Premier League (Premier League) have been named. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The top 3 includes Chelsea forward Timo Werner, who scored two goals and made an assist against Southampton (3: 3), Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who had similar effective actions against West Ham ( 3: 3) and Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward scored one goal and made two assists in the 4-1 game against Newcastle.