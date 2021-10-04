Not as prolific as expected at Chelsea, Lukaku explains his style.

In an interview with the UEFA website, Romelu Lukaku, much less prolific at Chelsea than at Inter since the start of the season, explained his style, he who does not see himself as a finisher of ‘actions:’ The way I’m built, namely quite tall and stout, everyone thinks I’m some sort of finisher : I just collect the ball and I finish the actions. But I’ve never played that way and I hate it. “

Lukaku explains his strengths

“My greatest strength is that I’m dangerous when I’m in front of goal, because that’s when I rarely make bad choices., he explained. After passing the ball, I know where I should position myself in the box. I can do a little bit of everything and in some games when I know there is a lot of space behind the defense I play differently. The reason I’m so productive [en face du but] is that I can do a bit of everything, ”said the former Milanese.