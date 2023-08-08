London (AFP)

French international Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea’s English striker, has undergone knee surgery that will keep him out of action for a “long period”, the London club announced in a statement today.

Nkunku had moved to Chelsea in June from Leipzig, Germany, for a deal of $80 million.

The BBC and the Daily Telegraph newspaper indicated that Nkunku’s absence from the stadiums will continue for about 4 months.

The news is considered a strong blow to Chelsea and its new Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino, especially as his team begins the new season in the English Premier League this weekend with a strong meeting against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

“Nkunku has suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for a long time,” Chelsea said in a statement.

He added, “The 25-year-old underwent surgery and will begin the recovery phase under the supervision of the club’s medical team.”

Nkunku, who missed France’s World Cup in Qatar last year due to an injury in his left knee, was injured during a friendly match against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund during his team’s tour in the United States.

Chelsea suffered great infertility in the attack last season, as it settled for scoring 38 goals in 38 league games and settled for twelfth place, its lowest ranking since 1994, and was counting on the Nkunko deal to improve offensive performance.