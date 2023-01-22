With videoThe game in the English football league for women between Chelsea and Liverpool was abandoned after just 5 minutes because the pitch was frozen. After some football players had slipped and were visibly bothered by it, the referee decided to stop the game.

The whole situation led to quite a few aggrieved reactions, including from football players who believe that such a thing should not happen in a serious professional competition. According to Chelsea coach Emma Hayes, the referee and the English Football Association should have canceled the game at Chelsea’s Kingsmeadow Stadium in advance.

“After the kick-off you immediately saw that it was just like an ice rink on the sides of the field,” said the coach of Chelsea, which leads the Women’s Super League together with Manchester United. “It is not up to the trainers to decide on this, the referees have to determine whether a match can be played or not. It’s 1 degree below zero, it was the right decision to stop the game. But actually we should never have started this game.”



Many spectators had come to the game, but they soon had to return home. Their ticket remains valid until the duel is completed, but they can also get their money back.

Lotte Wubben-Moy treats fans

The game between the football players of Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal was also canceled because the pitch was frozen. That happened about an hour and a half before kick-off in the south of England, so many fans of Arsenal Women were already in Brighton.

England international Lotte Wubben-Moy (Dutch father, English mother) therefore decided to treat the supporters in the New Moon Pub. There, the traveling fans could still see how the men of Arsenal won 3-2 against Manchester United in their hunt for the first league title since 2004.



Call for field heating by Miedema and Hayes

Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea coach Emma Hayes, among others, have called on the English Football Association FA to make pitch heating mandatory for clubs in the top women's league. The game between Chelsea and Liverpool was stopped after 5 minutes on Sunday, because players slid down on frozen parts of the field.

“The safety of the players must always come first,” Miedema, the injured striker of Orange and Arsenal, writes on Twitter. “Fortunately no one was injured today. The only way to solve this is to make pitch heating compulsory or to play our matches in the men’s stadiums. FA and clubs, make sure you do this better.”

The referee had approved the field of Kingsmeadow stadium where the Chelsea women play their home games on Sunday morning. However, some parts of the turf turned out to be frozen when the game started. After some football players had slipped and were visibly bothered by it, the referee decided to stop the match. The whole situation led to quite a few aggrieved reactions. "This is an embarrassment for the league, the players and everyone involved," said former England coach Hope Powell.

"This match should never have started," said Chelsea coach Hayes, the champion of the past three years in the Women's Super League. She spoke to the crowd with a microphone on the field after the match was quickly stopped. ,,After the kick-off you immediately saw that it was just an ice rink on the sides of the field. It is not up to the trainers to decide on this, the referees have to determine whether a match can be played or not. We must now say to each other that it is really time for field heating. We have to take our sport seriously. Yes, we can work with blowers and tents or tarpaulins over the field. But that is not enough."



Before the game, an attempt was made to remove the ice from the field. © Action Images via Reuters

